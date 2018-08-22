An Uber driver in Sacramento County has been arrested and accused of kidnapping three women, according to NBC affiliate KCRA. Pete Suratos reports.

An Uber driver accused of kidnapping three women in the Sacramento area has been arrested, NBC affiliate KCRA reports.

Mark Filanov, 36, of Rancho Cordova was driving the trio in south Sacramento and refused to let the women leave the vehicle, according to KCRA.

The women were leaving a Friday night book club earlier this summer when they ordered an Uber, KCRA reports. They said Filanvo wasn't talkative at first, but he later made them feel uncomfortable after they hopped on the freeway. As they continued to pass by various exits, the woman started to fear for the worst.

"He said, 'OK, now you're going to tell me the real story or we're all going to die,'" Theadora Fuerstenberg, the woman who ordered the Uber ride, told KCRA. "None of use knew what we was talking about, obviously."

The women were eventually able to get out of the Uber unharmed. Filanov has since been arrested and transported to the Sacramento County Jail, according to KCRA.

Meanwhile in the Bay Area, people have run into trouble recently with people posing as ride-hailing drivers.

Orlando Lazo was accused of allegedly raping four women in San Francisco while posing as a ride-hailing dirver. He pleaded not guilty to all charges back in July.

Earlier this month in San Mateo, a man sexually assaulted a woman while posing as a ride-hailing driver, according to police.