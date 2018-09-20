Several California elementary schools made it on the “America’s Healthiest Schools” this year, a victory that marks a move towards a healthier generation in the country.

The Alliance for a Healthy Generation is an organization that works with schools, companies and healthcare professionals to improve children’s health.

The organization released a list in which 461 schools around the country were recognized for healthy practices such as offering healthy breakfasts daily, implementing wellness policies and at least 60 minutes of physical education a week.

“The most important investments we can make are those that support kids’ health and education,” said Brian Weaver, Chief Program Officer for the organization.

According to the Data Resource Center for Child and Adolescent Health, one in three children in California is overweight or obese. This is more prevalent in areas with significant racial and ethnic disparities, which is seen across California with more than 38 percent of the residents being Hispanic or Latino.

Below are some of the California schools that made it on the “America’s Healthiest Schools” 2018 list: