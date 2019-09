Technically, it's still summer, but it's snowing in the Sierra Nevada.

Caltrans District 3 took to Twitter Monday afternoon to share a photo of snow coming down at Donner Summit.

Squaw Valley and Homewood — two ski resorts near Lake Tahoe — posted photos of snow sticking to their terrain.

"Can you believe it?" Homewood wrote in a tweet.

The early-season storm also brought winter-like weather back to the Bay Area in the form of light showers during the morning commute.