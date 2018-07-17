Small Plane Crash Near Truckee Tahoe Airport Leaves 1 Dead

Emergency responders work at the scene of a plane crash near the Truckee Tahoe Airport. (July 17, 2018)

A small plane crashed near the Truckee Tahoe Airport Tuesday morning, leaving one person dead and two people hurt, according to officials.

The single-engine Navion-B aircraft went down shortly before 7:40 a.m. near the Northstar Golf Course, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Before the crash happened, the pilot reported engine problems and was attempting to return to the airport, according to the FAA.

Three people were on the plane when it crashed, the FAA reported.

The conditions of the two people who were hurt were not immediately available.

Further information was not available.