Stan Lee's Former Business Manager Arrested for Elder Abuse

A former business manager of comic book legend Stan Lee has been arrested for fiduciary elder abuse, according to LAPD.

Keya Morgan was arrested in Arizona Saturday morning, according to a statement from the department. He is expected to be extradited to Los Angeles to face charges.

A warrant was issued for his arrest earlier this month.

In the months before Lee died in November 2018, Morgan had been accused of inappropriate behavior around Lee, including allegedly pocketing more than $262,000 from an autograph signing session, according to police.

Marvel Comics' Stan Lee Dies at 95

Marvel Comics Co-Creator Stan Lee died at 95. The legend of the comic book industry created classic characters like Spiderman and The Incredible Hulk. (Published Monday, Nov. 12, 2018)

In another bizarre accusation, Morgan allegedly took Lee from his Hollywood Hills home late one June night and kept him at a Beverly Hills condo, where he “had more control” over the Marvel Comics legend.

The comic book master at one point requested a restraining order against Morgan, just days after insisting the man was his sole partner and business manager and that the two of them were "conquering the world side-by-side."

Earlier court documents filed by lawyers for Lee alleged in part that Morgan isolated Lee from his family and other associates, moved him out of his home and into a condominium and was exerting undue influence over him.

Last July, the former business manager told TMZ, "For over 10 years I have shown nothing but love, respect & kindness to Stan Lee, & his wife, a fact he has repeated countless times," and accused Lee's daughter and her lawyer of a "witchhunt" against him borne out of jealousy.

Bail for Morgan, also known as Keyarash Mazhari, is set at $300,000.

Lee died Nov. 12, 2018 of heart failure at the age of 95.

City News Service contributed to this report.