Stanislaus County Sheriff's Deputy Dies in Crash

A Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department deputy died after crashing into a power pole in Central California Sunday night, according to the sheriff's department.

Deputy Antonio "Tony" Hinostroza, 45, was responding to help with a pursuit just before 10 p.m. when he crashed into the pole outside of the city of Riverbank, which is located near Modesto, the sheriff's department reported.

First responders rushed to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Terminal Avenue and Claribel Road and tried to save Hinostroza, but he died at the scene, according to the sheriff's department.

Hinostroza served with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department for 19 years, according to the department. During his time with the department, he worked as a patrol deputy, K-9 handler, gang detective, SWAT team member and field training officer.

Hinostroza leaves behind an adult son, according to the department.