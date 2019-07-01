Police Ram Pickup in Chase on San Fernando Valley Streets

Police tried to spin a pickup during a pursuit Monday July 1, 2019 in the San Fernando Valley. (Published 20 minutes ago)

Officers pursued a pickup Monday morning on streets in the San Fernando Valley before the driver surrendered in a residential area.

The pursuit began in the North Hollywood area after a report of a stolen vehicle.

An officer attempted to spin the Toyota pickup, loaded with tires in its bed, but the driver continued into a Sherman Oaks neighborhood. The driver in a Pink Floyd shirt was taken into custody after stopping on a street southeast of Ventura Boulevard and 405 Freeway interchange.

Earlier Monday, police arrested a SUV driver after a pursuit on South LA area streets.