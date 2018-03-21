A teacher from Pico Rivera who went on an anti-military rant has been fired after a lengthy investigation. (Published Wednesday, March 21, 2018)

The high school teacher who was recorded going on an anti-military rant during a class in January was fired Tuesday, according to the superintendent of the El Rancho Unified School District.

After a two-month long investigation, school officials decided to terminate Gregory Salcido's position as a teacher at El Rancho High School. In a video, Salcido can be heard criticizing a student wearing a U.S. Marine Corps T-shirt before beginning to insult military members.

"We've got a bunch of dumb s---s over there,'' he can be heard saying in the recording. "Think about the people who you know who are over there -- your freaking stupid Uncle Louie or whatever -- they're dumb. They're not like high-level thinkers, they're not academic people, they're not intellectual people. They're the freaking lowest of our low."

The teacher will remain on unpaid leave pending any appeal to the State Office of Administrative Hearings, according to school officials.

"All the evidence lead to the recommendation that I as the superintendent made to the board and to the decision that the board made today,"superintendent Carlin Aguilera said.

The backlash Salcido received went beyond the Pico Rivera community and extended to the White House, where chief of staff John Kelly addressed the controversy.

"I think the guy ought to go to hell," Kelly, who is a former U.S. Marine Corps general, said during an interview on Fox News Radio. "I just hope he enjoys the liberties and the lifestyle that we have fought for."