Truckee Police Sergeant Frees Bear Cub Trapped in Dumpster

The so-called "bear whisperer" of the Truckee Police Department was at it again last week, rescuing a cub that became trapped in a dumpster.

With his body camera rolling Friday morning, Sgt. Mon Pere hopped up on a dumpster, opened the lid to the dumpster next to him and watched as the cub quickly climbed out and scurried up some rocks to its mother waiting on a nearby hillside.

"That was fun," Sgt. Mon Pere quipped after freeing the young bear.

Momma bear and cub were said to be ransacking the dumpster when the lid fell and trapped the youngster inside, according to Truckee police. People in the area witnessed the mother trying to free her cub and later called authorities.

The sergeant and another officer arrived to find momma bear peering down at them from the hillside.

"Hi, momma bear," Sgt. Mon Pere said as they pulled up to the dumpsters. "We're going to help baby bear."

Sgt. Mon Pere pried open the lid and made sure his good intentions were known to the cub, saying, "Alright, remember I'm a friend."

"There you go, baby," Sgt. Mon Pere told the cub as it climbed out of the dumpster and hustled up the rocky hillside. "Go to mama."

Police stated that this was Sgt. Mone Pere's second bear rescue caught on camera in "a few weeks time."

"Sgt. Mon Pere has a knack for rescuing our bears," police wrote on Facebook.