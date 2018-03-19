What could be the strongest storm of the season is headed toward Southern California. Belen De Leon has the forecast for Monday March 19, 2018. (Published Monday, March 19, 2018)

AM Forecast: Get Ready, a Strong Storm Is on the Way

What could be the strongest storm of the season is tapping into subtropical moisture and taking aim at Southern California, raising the threat of flash flooding and debris flows as mandatory evacuations were ordered in areas near burn scars.

Santa Barbara County officials ordered mandatory evacuations for Tuesday at noon. That "means that those in Extreme Risk and High Risk areas – red, yellow and grey areas on the Debris Flow Risk Map – near the Thomas, Sherpa and Whittier burn areas must be out of the evacuation areas by noon Tuesday." Those in the Alamo burn area were under recommended evacuations.

Ventura County officials also ordered mandatory evacuations for Tuesday at noon in the Matilija Canyon, North Fork, Vista Fire, Nye Road and La Conchita burn areas. Voluntary evacuations were also ordered in the county. See the list here.

The system building off the coast has the potential to bring the highest rainfall totals of the season to the region. The atmospheric river -- which acts like a conveyor belt of moisture -- is expected arrive Tuesday and last through Thursday night.

"We could see some light showers in Ventura County (Tuesday) morning, but it's not until the afternoon and evening when that rain becomes heavier," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon. "It starts to develop and becomes more widespread."

An estimated 36 hours of precipitation could add up to some significant rainfall amounts, approaching 4 to 6 inches in the foothills and 2 to 4 inches for coastal areas. The most rain is expected in the San Gabriel Mountains, and in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. The most critical period for wildfire burns areas is expected to be from early Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Santa Barbara County emergency management director Rob Lewin said based on the forecast the storm will be the most powerful since the Jan. 9 deluge that triggered massive and deadly debris flows in Montecito.

The rain will taper to showers Thursday afternoon with lingering scattered showers into Friday morning.

Schools closed and moved:

Public School Districts:

Carpinteria Unified School District: Classes are canceled Tuesday and Wednesday;

Cold Spring School will hold classes at their alternate site in Goleta Tuesday;

Montecito Union School will hold classes at their alternate sites in the Hope

School District for Tuesday;

Santa Barbara Unified will hold classes as planned.

Private Schools:

Laguna Blanca Lower School will continue to hold classes at their Laguna North location, with no bus service from Montecito

Mt. Carmel School will hold classes off-site at their alternate campuses Tuesday and Wednesday (St Josephs's for Carpinteria families; Notre Dame for Santa Barbara Families);

Cate School: Classes will be held, Day students have the option of staying on campus through the storm;

Crane Country Day: Upper School will be doing online/distance learning. Lower school will be at Alternate site

Colleges and Universities:

SBCC: Classes will continue as normal. Continue to monitor road conditions

Westmont:Classes will be held on Tuesday. Wednesday's classes are canceled, allowing for homework/study day.

Evacuation centers are being set up at:

Earl Warren Showgrounds/Ventura College, opens at 12 p.m. Tuesday; For animals, call county animal services at 805-681-4332 to get instructions on evacuating animals.

Mandatory evacuations are ordered for:

The Red Cross will open an evacuation center at Earl Warren Showgrounds, Warren Hall, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA 93105, at noon on Tuesday.

The 101 Freeway is open until further notice. The CHP will monitor the storm to determine if public safety is at risk.

If further information needed, contact individual schools/districts.

Visit the "Schools and Districts" tab/dropdown menu at http://SBCEO.org for contacts.

For all information, go to readysbc.org.