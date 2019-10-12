Photos: The Saddleridge Fire as Seen From the Valley to the Ocean - NBC Bay Area
Photos: The Saddleridge Fire as Seen From the Valley to the Ocean

By Jonathan Lloyd

21 minutes ago

Published 21 minutes ago
A fire that began in Sylmar spread west overnight in the Porter Ranch area north of Los Angeles, placing about 100,000 people in the path of flames.

Major freeways were closed and homes were evacuated as the fire grew in a matter of hours, tearing through brush and destroying homes.
