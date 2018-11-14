Third Body Discovered in Fire Zone North of LA

Five days after the discovery of two bodies in a burned out vehicle in Malibu, another body has been found in Southern California's Woolsey Fire zone.

Law enforcement officers found the body Tuesday in a burned house in the 32000 block of Lobo Canyon Road in Agoura Hills, according to the county coroner's office. Details were not immediately available, but the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it is apparently related to the fire.

Aerial video showed blackened hillsides, burned vehicles at at least two destroyed residences in the canyon area.

The deaths are part of a devastating month of wildfires in California. At least 48 people have died in the Camp Fire that all but destroyed the Northern California town of Paradise, making it the deadliest fire in state history.

On Friday, the remains of two people were found inside a burned vehicle in a long driveway in the 33000 block of Mulholland Highway. The Woolsey Fire burned through the area's mountains after it started Thursday in Ventura County.

The 97,600-acre Woolsey Fire was nearly 50-percent contained Wednesday morning. It has destroyed an estimated 435 structures and led to tens of thousands of evacuations.

Some evacuations were lifted Wednesday in Malibu, but firefighters are watching for hot spots that might be whipped up by Santa Ana winds. Gusts were expected to peak Wednesday morning before diminishing around midday.

Fall is historically one of the most dangerous times of the year for wildfires in California. Seven of the state's 10-most destructive wildfires occurred in October -- many fueled by monster winds, including Santa Ana gusts.

Through early November, Cal Fire has reported about 5,600 fires that burned more than 621,700 acres. During that same period last year, the agency reported 5,800 fire that burned 316,600 acres. Over the last five years, California has averaged 5,293 fires that burned 231,400 acres during that interval.