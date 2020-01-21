Actor Scott Eastwood Accused of Claiming to Be City Worker, Dismantling Protest Signs in Del Mar

A video of Scott Eastwood, actor and son of Clint Eastwood, appears to show him attempting to dismantle a protester’s banner Sunday in Del Mar.

As Eastwood appears to be untying a sign fastened to a tree, a member of the protest group can be heard asking him to leave the sign alone. Members told NBC 7 that Eastwood claimed he was a city worker.

The group Save Our Bluff SD was peacefully protesting in the Del Mar Plaza in opposition to Measure G and the proposed resort development Marisol.

If passed Measure G will change the zoning for the proposed resort site, and clear the way for construction.

Save Our Bluff SD members believed Eastwood could be a supporter in the project, but Zephyr, the development firm behind the project, told NBC 7 that Eastwood was not linked to the project in any way.

"We’d never encourage or condone any uncivil behavior on our behalf," a statement from Zephyr CEO Brad Termini said. "Our hope is that neighbors will share their viewpoints on the measure respectfully and constructively as they continue to learn more about Measure G’s many benefits for Del Mar."

Eastwood founded a clothing company based in Encinitas.

NBC 7’s request for comment from Scott Eastwood and his company have not been returned.