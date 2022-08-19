Specialty Group Joins Search for Missing Teen Kiely Rodni

A new group of searchers are coming in from out of state to help find a Truckee teenager, who went missing after attending a campground party in Placer County.

Doug Bishop said that he and his team is ready to join the search for Kiely Rodni, 16.

“What we bring to the table is a fresh set of eyes and unorthodox level of search tactics that have allowed us to become successful,” he said.

Bishop is lead diver and investigator for a group called "Adventures With Purpose."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Earlier this year, NBC News exclusively profiled the group when they helped a family find their missing mom. They specialize in cold cases of people of gone missing in their cars underwater.

Rodni’s extended family reached out to the volunteer scuba diving team for help.

“Unfortunately, people we find are in areas we have already searched that goes back to the rare skill set that we have,” Bishop said.

The team coming in just day after authorities in Placer County announced they are scaling back the search for Rodni.

“We’ve had over nine thousand hours into searching which is pretty astronomical. Our biggest problem is where do we go, how do we keep sustaining this,” said Lt. Josh Barnhart with the Placer County Sheriff's Department.

Law enforcement agencies have been searching the area for Rodni or her car.

Surveillance video has been circulating documenting where she was last seen hours before her disappearance two weeks ago at the Prosser family campground in Truckee.

Rodni's family is holding on to hope, Bishop believes if Rodni is underwater, they will find her.

“There are no longer dive teams there present. Those things have been exhausted already. They’re confident in what they’ve been able to rule out. And I am as well,” Bishop said.