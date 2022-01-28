Aerial Footage Shows How Close Big Sur Wildfire Got to Bixby Bridge

New video footage from above the burn scar of the wildfire along the Big Sur coast shows just how close the flames got to the iconic Bixby Bridge.

A Cal Fire helicopter crew flew over the blaze Thursday and captured video showing the burn scar butting up against Highway 1 and the northern edge of the bridge.

The Colorado Fire, named for the canyon where it erupted amid high winds last Friday, was at 700 acres and 75% contained as of Friday morning.

It triggered evacuations for about 500 people in the lightly populated area about 100 miles south of San Francisco. All residents were allowed to return home Wednesday.

The wildfire ignited when an intentional burn of a pile of debris escaped, Cal Fire said.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jon Heggie told the San Francisco Chronicle that the pile burning appeared to have been on private property and whether the residents had a required burn permit was under investigation.