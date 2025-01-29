Amber Alert issued for 2 missing girls; Suspect may be en route to Mexico, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for much of California on Wednesday for two toddlers who were suspected of being abducted by their father after he shot their mother.

Jonathan Maldonado Cruz, 23 -- who is considered armed and dangerous -- is suspected of taking the 2- and 3-year-old girls named Alana and Arya Maldonado, respectively, CHP said in an post on X.

Last Seen: East 4th Place and Home Ave., Hanford @KingsCoSheriff IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/FCDg5aVmBx — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) January 29, 2025

He was last seen in Hanford, California, on Jan. 27 and may be headed to Mexico, according to CHP, who asks residents to keep their eyes out for a 2020 gray Hyundai Elantra with the license plate number 8LZD084.

Maldonado Cruz was described as 5 foot, 9 inches, 215 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. The girls were around 20-25 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Amber Alert was issued for Kings, Fresno, Kern, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, Orange and Imperial counties.

Anyone who spots Madonado Cruz, the girls or the vehicle was asked to call 911.