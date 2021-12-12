Atmospheric River Shifts Course Toward Monterey County

The National Weather Service on Sunday afternoon updated its Bay Area forecast to note that the atmospheric river has shifted its course southward, bringing more stormy weather than previously expected to the Big Sur/Santa Lucia areas of Monterey County.

As a result, there is now a flash flood watch in the Dolan and Coleman fire burn areas beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday through 1 a.m. Tuesday. More than 10 inches of rain could fall in the Santa Lucia range.

A high wind warning was issued for Monterey and San Benito counties from 1 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, with gusts of up to 60 mph possible. Wind advisories are still in place for Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties.

There's a high likelihood that the Central Coast, including Monterey, Santa Cruz, Salinas and Hollister, will experience heavy rain, high winds, high surf and flash flooding on Sunday and Monday and a moderate risk of such weather events on Tuesday, along with possible snow.

The rest of the greater Bay Area may see more moderate levels of rain, wind and high surf Sunday and Monday.