Authorities warn public of driving conditions ahead of winter storm in the Sierra

A winter snowstorm is expected to arrive in the Sierra this weekend.

While the snow is a welcome sight following a less than stellar snowpack to start the year, the California Highway Patrol is warning drivers about the impact it could have on travel.

CHP officer Andrew Barclay says drivers should prepare with chains and other emergency items if they are traveling to the Sierra this weekend.

“Make sure you have warm blankets, you have extra clothes with you, you have a cellphone charger to bring with you, You have anything that you made need if you for example, if you get stuck for awhile, someone get you moving again,” he said.

A winter storm warning goes into effect Saturday morning with the storm expected to bring a lot of snow and dangerous wind.

“We’re expecting there to be slick roads. We're expecting icy roads. We unfortunately expecting people who aren’t ready to drive in those conditions," Barclay said.

“This system is the first significant system of the season,” said Kevin “Coop” Copper with Cali Pass Resorts.

Cooper shared some videos of the snowy conditions over the past 24 hours in the Sierra.

He told NBC Bay Area on Friday that the snow is much needed in the region, considering the underwhelming statewide snowpack to begin the year at 25% of the average to date.

It’s a stark difference from the numbers, at the beginning of 2023.

“The snowpack last year, you’re talking about 20ish, 24 feet of snow. This year, we’re talking inches, season to date,” he said.

At the Sports Basement In Walnut Creek on Friday night, customers were making last minute rentals before driving into the Sierra.

The snowstorm isn’t changing plans for one group of friends, but they’re preparing for the snowy conditions, they’ll encounter throughout the weekend.

“My friends have the gear and stuff to maintain our safety…we have the chains and stuff for snow,” said Walnut Creek resident Arsh Sidhu.