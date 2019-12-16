Baby Killed, Woman Critical After Crash With Deputy Patrol

The California Highway Patrol says an infant died after a San Joaquin County sheriff's patrol vehicle rear-ended a car on a highway near Stockton.

The Stockton Record reports the CHP says in a statement the car driven by the child's mother was being followed by a marked sheriff's patrol car on Interstate 5 when the sheriff's vehicle rear-ended it Saturday.

The CHP says that alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor in the collision.

Surveillance video shows the woman's car coming to a stop on the highway moments before the crash. She remains in critical condition.