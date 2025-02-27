Base jumpers leap from Bixby Bridge in Big Sur area

New video out of Big Sur shows base jumpers leaping off the famous Bixby Bridge.

Base jumping from the bridge is allowed but with some conditions. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said it depends on where people jump.

If the spot where people jump or land is on private property, they could be trespassing.

The main concern officials have is safety.

"Back in 2016, we lost two people to base jumping off Bixby Bridge," Sheriff Tina Nieto said. "The first lady that jumped off, she was swept out to the ocean. Her partner, who had over 2,500 jumps under his belt, tried to save her."

The sheriff said the body of that woman who was swept away was never recovered.