Jackpot! 2 Bay Area lottery Scratchers players combine to win $7.8 million

By Stephen Ellison

A pair of lucky lottery players, one in the East Bay and one in the North Bay, combined to win $7.8 million on Scratchers tickets, according to the California Lottery.

Andres Gamboa took home $5.8 million after hitting the jackpot prize on a Royal Riches Scratchers game, the lottery said. He bought his winning ticket at the 7-Eleven on Fremont Boulevard in Fremont.

Michael Turner hit the $2 million jackpot on a $10 Millionaire Maker Scratchers he bought at a U Save Liquor in Novato, the lottery said.

Both those businesses will receive bonuses for selling the jackpot tickets.

Farther north in Shasta County, nurse Stacy Hagberg won the $1 million jackpot on a $10 Power 10’s Scratchers ticket while she was on her break, she told lottery officials. She bought her lucky jackpot ticket at the AM-PM shop on Churn Creek Road in Redding.

Meanwhile, there were no jackpot winners in the Mega Millions draw Friday night, pushing the pot to an estimated $420 million for the next draw Tuesday.

