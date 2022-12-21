Bay Area Lottery Players Combine for $8 Million in Scratchers Winnings

Three lucky lottery players in the Bay Area recently won huge jackpots totaling a collective $8 million on Scratchers tickets, according to the California Lottery.

In Fremont, William McGee won a whopping $5 million playing a West Coast Winnings Scratchers ticket he bought at Super Station Car Wash on South Grimmer Boulevard.

In Marin County, Gary Sarkissian hit a $2 million jackpot on an Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers he bought at the Safeway supermarket at Corte Madera Town Center.

In San Jose, the number 10 proved to be lucky for Charina Fujita, who had just given birth on Oct. 10. A few days later, she picked up a Power 10's ticket at the Chevron station on Berryessa Road in San Jose and won $1 million.

"The day that I went out, it was my first time out in a while. I scratched row 10 first. There was no symbol. I scratched higher up, and I saw a symbol. I checked the Lottery app, and then I knew I had won big," Fujita told California Lottery officials.

Each of the retailers that sold the jackpot tickets receives a bonus equaling one-half of 1% of the winning amount.