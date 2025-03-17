Jackpot! 2 Bay Area lottery Scratchers players uncover $1 million wins

Two lucky Bay Area lottery players recently won $1 million jackpots on Scratchers tickets, according to the California Lottery.

Guadalupe Guerro was visiting her mother in Santa Rosa and decided to stop off at a liquor store for some lottery tickets. She bought a pair of $100 Million Mega Cash Scratchers and won the $1 million top prize, the lottery said.

"At first, I thought I had won $1,000, but then my kid pointed out, ‘No, that’s not a thousand, that’s a million!’” Guerro told lottery officials.

Guerro bought the jackpot ticket at MD Liquor & Food in Rohnert Park.

In San Jose, Jesus Perez spent $10 on a Loteria Grande Scratchers ticket at the Rotten Robbie gas station on Saratoga Avenue, the lottery said.

After scratching the ticket, Perez initially thought he hadn’t won anything, he told lottery officials. But when he double-checked, he realized he had won the $1 million jackpot.

Both retailers are eligible for a bonus for selling the winning tickets.

Meanwhile, the jackpots for Powerball and Mega Millions are on the rise. For Monday night's Powerball draw, the pot sits at an estimated $398 million. For Tuesday night's Mega Millions draw, the pot is estimated at $301 million.