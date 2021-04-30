Bay Area Zip Codes Among Best, Worst When it Comes to Vaccine Progress in The State: Report

Curious about how your zip code is doing when it comes to vaccinations? Well now you can look it up.

As vaccine demand slows, new data from the state Friday shows how many people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, zip code by zip code.

The top and bottom three zip codes are in the Bay Area, with a population of 1,000 or more.

At the top of the list is 94304, part of Palo Alto and Los Altos Hills, 99% of people living there have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

Nearly tied for first – 94707 – a zip code in the East Bay, including the Berkeley Hills and Albany.

“Just getting vaccinated ourselves brought me a lot of comfort, and it’s further heightened knowing so many people around us are also vaccinated,” said Richard from Berkeley.

At the other end of it all are 94130 and 94704.

Treasure Island and an area of Berkeley near the Cal campus -- about 38% of people there have received one dose of the vaccine and in 94603 – just south of the Coliseum, the number is at 46%.

The vast differences across the Bay Area are getting the attention of health officials: Santa Clara County says 65% of Latino residents have not been vaccinated, far more than white or asian residents.

“Don’t wait any longer to do this,” said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, Santa Clara County COVID-19 Vaccine Officer. “Every vaccinated person gets us ever closer to protecting our community, saving lives, and getting back to normal. That’s what we all want.”

The county says it’s having such a hard time filling appointments, it’s offering a walk-up vaccine clinic at James Lick High School in East San Jose – one of the areas hardest hit by COVID in the South Bay.

“Right now we don’t have extra vaccines, we have people who need to be vaccinated,” said Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez.

To look your zip code, click here.