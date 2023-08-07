Notorious bear burglar caught after breaking into at least 21 homes in Tahoe area

A notorious bear burglar has been caught after breaking in to at least 21 homes in the Tahoe area.

Now, the bear, and her three cubs, are headed to a new home.

The bear is known as 64-F, but a lot of locals call her “Buddha Mom”

Since last year, she's been breaking doors and windows in order to get inside houses and get food.

Fish and wildlife have been tracking her for more than a year now. Originally, there were plans to euthanize her, because she posed a significant risk to the community.

But then, she became pregnant and gave birth to three cubs.

After the cubs were born, the break-ins stopped.

Wildlife officials had hoped she'd changed her ways. But more recently, she started burglarizing homes again.

This time, with her cubs in tow. That's when the Tahoe Bear League helped develop a plan to relocate all four bears.

"We're glad that she's not going to die, not going to be euthanized, or be killed, we're sad that she's going to be permanently imprisoned although it's not a bad place,” said Ann Bryant of the Tahoe Bear League. “Still need their mother till next May or June.”

Buddha Mom is now in Colorado for wildlife sanctuary and the cubs are with a wildlife rescue group in Sonoma County.

They'll unlearn the bad break-in behavior and will be released back into the wild next year.