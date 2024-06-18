Lake Tahoe

Watch: Bear steals lunches from cooler in workers' truck near Lake Tahoe

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A bear was captured on camera this week stealing some workers' lunches from a cooler that was in the back of a pickup truck near Tahoe City.

The video footage from Monday showed the bear, already sitting in the back of the truck as the vehicle's alarm was blaring, fling the cooler onto the ground. The animal then picked up the cooler and tried to run away with it as the workers rushed over to investigate.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Barry Meidinger told KCRA-TV that he watched the scene unfold from his cabin.

He said the bear eventually grabbed hold of the lunches that were inside the cooler and enjoyed them nearby.

"The bear got the cooler and ate the entire lunch by the deck," he told KCRA.

The workers did get the cooler back after a neighbor chased the bear away, Meidinger said.

California Jun 7

Bear interrupts football practice at Tahoe-area high school

California Jun 7

Woman's 2023 death was first fatal black bear attack on a human in California records

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Lake TahoeCalifornia
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us