Watch: Bear steals lunches from cooler in workers' truck near Lake Tahoe

A bear was captured on camera this week stealing some workers' lunches from a cooler that was in the back of a pickup truck near Tahoe City.

The video footage from Monday showed the bear, already sitting in the back of the truck as the vehicle's alarm was blaring, fling the cooler onto the ground. The animal then picked up the cooler and tried to run away with it as the workers rushed over to investigate.

Barry Meidinger told KCRA-TV that he watched the scene unfold from his cabin.

He said the bear eventually grabbed hold of the lunches that were inside the cooler and enjoyed them nearby.

"The bear got the cooler and ate the entire lunch by the deck," he told KCRA.

The workers did get the cooler back after a neighbor chased the bear away, Meidinger said.