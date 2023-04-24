‘The Big Melt': California Snowpack Presents Flooding Concerns

There's growing concern about what happens when California's record snowpack is hit with a significant warming trend.

"Now that we’re moving forward, we’re seeing warmer spring temperatures and a lot of sunlight, causing some pretty rapid melt," said Andrew Schwartz at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab.

"The Big Melt," as some scientists call it, is causing downstream creeks and rivers to rise.

Schwartz said while the Bay Area won’t likely see flooding, waterways could become increasingly dangerous.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Realistically just anywhere we have creeks and rivers, we're going to expect those flows to really pick up," he said. "We need to be cautious when we’re playing and working around those areas of course and maybe just avoid them all together to make sure that you’re being safe."

Experts said the Central Valley is most at risk. Parts of Yosemite National Park could also see flooding.

After being bone dry for decades, Tulare Lake has reappeared, bringing with it the threat of serious flooding.

In Merced County, Sheriff Vern Warnke ordered rivers off limits.

"Stay out of it," he said. "Don’t put a canoe in there. Don’t put a kayak in there. Do not launch a boat."

The California Department of Water Resources on Monday shared how it's tracking the flow of water and putting plans into place to protect residents.

"There is so much water...we cannot dig our way out of this or build out of it," Brian Ferguson with Cal OES said. "We just need to be smart with what are the steps we can take holistically to protect as many people as possible as we move forward."