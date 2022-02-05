Big Sur Colorado Fire 100% Contained

The Colorado Fire, which burned 687 acres near Big Sur in Monterey County, is 100 percent contained, Cal Fire said on social media Saturday.

The fire, which was first reported January 21, has been completely contained and is in patrol status, with engines in the area should the need arise, according to Cal Fire. The agency tweeted the information along with a video of the Colorado Fire burn area Saturday.

Crews continue fire suppression repair and damage inspection has been completed, according to Cal Fire.

The wildfire burned in the Palo Colorado area between Big Sur and Carmel-by-the-Sea, and was sparked by an escaped pile burn.

No injuries or casualties have been reported in the blaze, and all evacuation orders and road closures have been lifted.

One structure was destroyed in the fire, which threatened 225 buildings at one point.