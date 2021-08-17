Bikini-Wearing Bay Area Woman Admits to Starting Fire Near Lake Tahoe

A Bay Area woman found last week in a Northern California forest wearing a bikini and covered in soot and scratches admitted to starting a wildfire, authorities said.

Viola Liu, a 43-year-old Fremont resident, was arrested on Wednesday at the scene of the fire near Lake Tahoe, the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

When deputies arrived at the scene, fire personnel pointed them to an arson suspect, later identified as Liu. As deputies spoke with Liu, she admitted to starting the blaze. The sheriff's office said her admission was in line with other evidence connected to the investigation.

The sheriff's office did not say why Liu ignited the fire.

She was arrested and booked in the El Dorado County Jail for arson, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting/obstructing a peace officer, the sheriff's office said.