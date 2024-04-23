Lawmakers consider bill that would ban CLEAR program at California airports

A bill making its way through the California legislature takes aim at third-party vendors like CLEAR Plus which, for $189 a year, allows travelers to move to the head of the security screening line.

“Travel is hard enough, and so having this ability to skip a line is helpful,” said Charity Wallace, who was traveling through SJC with CLEAR.

The bill, introduced by Southern California State Senator Josh Newman, wants the general public to avoid ending up in line behind those willing to pay more.

That bill would require third party vendors like CLEAR to get their own TSA screeners through the federal government and create a whole different line.

AT SJC, airport management worries that that requirement would mean CLEAR would vanish from California airports.

Six major airlines also came out against the bill, noting that if CLEAR is cut from airports, airfare may go up.

While being passed in line may bother some, several travelers at SJC Tuesday said they weren't too bothered.

“For the most part you just plan ahead, it's more in the strategy of how you get on the airline,” said Ed Stoll of San Carlos.