‘Bleeding Profusely': Man Dies After Being Stabbed in Fight at Trolley Station in San Diego

A man has died just days after being stabbed during a fight with a couple at a trolley station in San Diego’s Palm City community, police confirmed.

San Diego Police Department Lt. Andra Brown said the victim died Tuesday morning from injuries suffered in the fight, which happened three days prior. Police have not yet released his name but did say he was 43 years old.

According to Brown, the deadly fight happened at around 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the Palm Trolley Station at 2300 Palm Ave. Police dispatchers got several phone calls reporting a stabbing at the trolley station.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from stab wounds to his torso. He was “bleeding profusely,” the SDPD said.

Officers applied a tourniquet on him to try to stop the bleeding while paramedics arrived. The man taken to a local hospital where he underwent emergency surgery, but he died a few days later, police said.

The SDPD said the stabbing suspect – Jose Rangel-Alvarez, 20 – and a woman he was with, Norma Marquez, 19, were found a short distance away from the trolley station. Rangel-Alvarez was arrested for attempted murder, while Marquez was arrested for other charges not related to the stabbing.

Brown said that since the victim died, Rangel-Alvarez is now facing a murder charge. Booking records show the suspect is at San Diego Central Jail facing one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder; he’s set to be arraigned Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing and SDPD homicide detectives are now handling the case.

Brown said the victim and his wife were at the Palm Trolley station when they got into some sort of “altercation” with Rangel-Alvarez and Marquez. During the encounter, the victim was stabbed, and Rangel-Alvarez and Marquez ran south, where they were soon found by officers.

Detectives are still looking for witnesses. Anyone with details on this case can call the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.