Lake Tahoe

Boaters Urged to Avoid Recreational Activities on Lake Tahoe

By Bay City News

The Coast Guard is urging boaters to avoid all recreational activities on the waters of Lake Tahoe until the wildfires currently affecting the area have subsided.

The number of Coast Guard Station Lake Tahoe boat crews and other emergency responders may be significantly reduced due to the wildfires, the Coast Guard said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Caldor Fire 20 hours ago

Lake Tahoe Evacuees Hope to Return Home as Caldor Fire Slows

Caldor Fire Sep 3

Caldor Fire Near Lake Tahoe Slows as Weather Improves

"The safety of the public, our crews and other emergency first responders remain the top priority," said Capt. Taylor Lam, the Sector San Francisco commander.

"Current conditions in the Lake Tahoe region present a persistent and serious threat to the health and safety of mariners. As such, we strongly urge mariners to avoid any on-water activities at Lake Tahoe until local wildfires have been contained and air quality has improved," Lam said.

For additional information regarding the Marine Safety Information Bulletin, members of the public can contact Sector San Francisco waterways management division personnel at SFWaterways@uscg.mil or 510-612-9729.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Lake TahoeCaliforniacalifornia wildfiresCaldor Fire
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us