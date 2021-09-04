Boaters Urged to Avoid Recreational Activities on Lake Tahoe

The Coast Guard is urging boaters to avoid all recreational activities on the waters of Lake Tahoe until the wildfires currently affecting the area have subsided.

The number of Coast Guard Station Lake Tahoe boat crews and other emergency responders may be significantly reduced due to the wildfires, the Coast Guard said.

"The safety of the public, our crews and other emergency first responders remain the top priority," said Capt. Taylor Lam, the Sector San Francisco commander.

"Current conditions in the Lake Tahoe region present a persistent and serious threat to the health and safety of mariners. As such, we strongly urge mariners to avoid any on-water activities at Lake Tahoe until local wildfires have been contained and air quality has improved," Lam said.

For additional information regarding the Marine Safety Information Bulletin, members of the public can contact Sector San Francisco waterways management division personnel at SFWaterways@uscg.mil or 510-612-9729.