sophia mason

Body Found Inside Merced Home Identified as 8-Year-Old Sophia Mason

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Merced County Coroner confirmed Tuesday the body found inside a Merced home last week belongs to 8-year-old Sophia Mason.

Mason's body was discovered days after relatives told Hayward police that they have had no contact with the girl since December.

The girl stayed at different locations between Hayward and Southern California.

Investigators said the home where the body was found is where 31-year-old Samantha Johnson was believed to be staying with her 8-year-old daughter.

body found Mar 12

Body Found Inside Merced Home Could be of Missing 8-Year-Old Girl: Hayward Police

sophia mason Mar 12

Man Wanted After Child’s Body Found in Merced Home

Johnson was arrested Thursday, March 10 in the Bay Area.

Her statements led police to serve a search warrant at the house in Merced, where her 34-year-old boyfriend Dhante Jackson resides, the statement said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Jackson is still being searched for by authorities and is wanted in connection to Mason's death.

Merced County officials have not released information on Mason's cause of death.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

sophia masonHaywardMerced
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us