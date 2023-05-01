Bonta, California Officials to Announce Action on Housing Laws

Attorney General Rob Bonta and the California Department of Housing and Community Development will hold a press conference Monday morning to announce action on enforcement of California's housing laws.
The event is planned for 11:15 a.m. at the California Department of Justice, 1300 I St., 8th floor, in Sacramento.
Bonta and Megan Kirkeby, the housing agency's deputy director of housing policy development, will make the announcement.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News