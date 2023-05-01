California

Bonta, California Officials to Announce Action on Housing Laws

By Bay City News

Attorney General Rob Bonta and the California Department of Housing and Community Development will hold a press conference Monday morning to announce action on enforcement of California's housing laws.

The event is planned for 11:15 a.m. at the California Department of Justice, 1300 I St., 8th floor, in Sacramento.

Bonta and Megan Kirkeby, the housing agency's deputy director of housing policy development, will make the announcement.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

California
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us