Border Patrol Remove 3 People Stuck on 30-Foot Border Fence

Three people climbed a San Diego segment of the border fence and became stuck at the top Sunday night, U.S. Border Patrol said.

Agents near Otay Mesa noticed the group, comprised of one 36-year-old man, one 20-year-old woman and one 18-year-old woman, stuck about 30 feet up around midnight, abandoned by smugglers and trying to enter the United States, CBP said.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was called to assist in bringing them down, using their ladder truck to remove the three people without injury, U.S. Border Patrol said.

Agents questioned the group and found all three were Mexican nationals, CBP said.

“These three were very fortunate to not have fallen from the top of the wall which could have resulted in serious injury or death,” said San Diego Sector’s Acting Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke.