A fire under the Foresthill Bridge in Auburn has prompted evacuations Sunday afternoon, officials confirmed.

According to Cal Fire, the Bridge Fire in Auburn, Placer County has burned 100 acres.

The #BridgeFire is ramping up rather quickly as noted by @nplareau with its ascending plume/radar signature. The @AlertWildfire Stoney Ridge cam too looks intense. Satellite view picking up on the heat as well. #CAwx #FireWx https://t.co/0jUFX7rwkJ pic.twitter.com/gcxyEbEWg7 — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) September 5, 2021

The fire is at 0% containment.

#BridgeFire Under the Foresthill bridge in Auburn in Placer County is 100 acres. Evacuations in progress.@CALFIRENEU

https://t.co/lbPT7Rxv6Q pic.twitter.com/MXnYlWoz0f — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 5, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.