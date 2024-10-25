Solana Beach

Burglars target Solana Beach wig store with history of serving cancer patients

People suffering from hair-loss conditions have been shopping at Strut Hair Solutions for the past 13 years.

By Shandel Menezes

NBC Universal, Inc.

Strut Hair Solutions is a safe haven for women losing their hair.

Just after 3 a.m. Monday, owner Helena Gibson said burglars saw an opportunity and took it.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

“They took, I think it was the officer counted, 36 wigs, which was about a $25,000 value,” Gibson said. “Then they got maybe 26 hair toppers. They kept just grabbing the top pieces that we had, which was another $10,000. I keep about 400 or 500 wigs in the back.”

Gibson's stock is why staff could recover so quickly. Long-time regular Anna Stoner, who didn’t even notice anything out of place on Friday, is grateful the place she’s relied on for 10 years is still standing.

“I had lupus and I had cancer,” Stoner said. “You know, being bald is good. I mean, it's fine. And people are very accustomed to it now. But if you're a kind of person like me, I don't look good bald. And so when I know that, I have a place like this to go to. I think that people need to know that it's here.”

The store has a security system, but the alarm didn’t go off. Gibson said this emboldened the burglars to stay longer and steal more.

“There's an event log that shows that my staff actually armed the alarm, and then when I walked in on Monday morning, it shows that the alarm was turned off, signal was received,” Gibson said. “So what happened at 3:00 in the morning?”

California

California 5 hours ago

Preliminary 3.6 magnitude earthquake strikes in Northern California

Crime and Courts Oct 24

A look inside the California prison where the Menendez brothers are serving time

Gison has been working with her security provider to figure out what went wrong.

The burglary occurred just weeks before Gibson is to open a third location, in Cardiff. Suffice it to say that she’ll be taking lessons learned to her new location.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“For San Diego, Solana Beach, don't get so comfy and forget to be vigilant, because that's what happened to us," Gibsons said.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident but doesn’t have details about the suspects yet.

This article tagged under:

Solana Beach
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us