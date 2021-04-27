‘We Are Still in the Pandemic': Burning Man Cancels 2021 Event

Burning Man has been canceled for a second year in a row, organizers confirmed Tuesday.

In a statement, organizers said although the United States is easing restrictions, "we are still in the pandemic, and the uncertainties that need to be resolved are impossible to resolve in the time we have."

The festival is usually held in the Black Rock Desert in Nevada and it focuses on community and art.

"We have decided to set our sights on Black Rock City 2022," organizers wrote in The Burning Man Journal.

The decision comes at the heels of various factors including the physical and emotional toll the pandemic has taken on people.

"Humanity is experiencing collective trauma that is unprecedented in recent times, and while for some returning to Black Rock City may feel like 'the answer,' there is very real rebuilding and healing that needs to be done before returning full force to the desert," organizers said. "The physical, psychic, and emotional impacts of this pandemic are real and the recovery from this experience will happen at different rates of speed. This is the time to gather with our friends, crews, families and communities."

Prior to postponing the festival to 2022, organizers were considering requiring attendees to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

On their website, community and organizers are sharing ways to celebrate safely while at home. To read more, go to The Burning Man Journal.