CalFire taps into AI technology to detect fires faster than ever

CalFire is heading into the summer fire season with a new tool: artificial intelligence technology.

The state fire agency is now using high-tech cameras together with artificial intelligence software to detect smoke and fire faster than ever before.

What used to be done by humans in fire lookout towers is now the job of AI software, which identifies problems and then alerts humans in command centers.

"We have fire captains in our command centers that are making those decisions prior to anybody arriving," CalFire Unit Chief Mike Marcucci said. "That may mean more aircraft, more ground equipment, more hand crews, more bulldozers."

There are more than 1,000 cameras located across California.

"They’re mounted on all sorts of different platforms," Marcucci said. "They can spin 360 degrees. They can see at night. We’re working on the infrared technology right now. They can zoom out to great distances. Some pretty crisp images that come out of them. They can also see a pretty large area as well."

The Napa region is one of six testing sites trying out the new technology and training the artificial intelligence programs to eventually become seasoned fire spotters.

"So we can teach the AI that this was a fire, that wasn’t a fire," Marcucci said. "It’s getting smarter as we go. Total science fiction today."

CalFire said the new technology could make finding fires quicker and hopefully prevent them from becoming massive firestorms.

"Sometimes it gets a little criticized, the AI technology does," Marcucci said. "This is nothing but a benefit to the community of California, to our residents here that truly live in a fire environment."