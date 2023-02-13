CalFresh Benefits End in March, Raising Concerns for Families Struggling to Buy Food

The concern for people struggling to pay for food is about to get more serious as CalFresh benefits for low-income families end later this month.

The deadline will impact more than 2.9 million households across the state that rely on the assiantance. As a result, local food banks already are scrambling.

The CalFresh program was informed the additional emergency benefits it receives from the federal government would end in March due to budget cuts. Those benefits have been in place for low-income families across the state for the last three years due to the pandemic.

Current monthly benefits are $281 for those who are single, and that number is expected to drop to $23 per month in March. The dollar amounts vary based on household size and income.

Second Harvest Silicon Valley told NBC Bay Area it is expecting an increase in demand as the aid is slashed, and many are already dealing with rising food costs due to inflation.

Seocnd Harvest CEO Leslie Bacho says the food bank is already seeing a spike.

"Starting really in January of last year, we started seeing an uptick in demand due to inflation," Bacho said. "In our high cost of living area for so many families, food and fuel is a very large part of their budget. And so our numbers are already up to where they were at the height of the pandemic."

There's also concerns that reduced CalFresh money spent in stores could affect the state economy. California is just one of 32 states set to cut food stamps in March, making this a problem for so many struggling to make ends meet.

Second Harvest has a hot line open in both English and Spanish. For those with questions about receiving donated food as well as those who wish to donate food or money or volunteer, call 800-984-3663 or visit the organization's website.

Anyone with questions about the emergency allotments ending can call 211.