Heat Wave

Calif. Faces Significant Early Season Heat Wave

By The Associated Press

Much of California faces an early season heat wave this week as high pressure over the Southwest expands westward.

Significant heat is expected to be in full effect in Southern California on Tuesday, excluding some coastal areas, the National Weather Service said.

Red flag warnings for fire danger were set to be in effect Monday evening through Wednesday morning along the south Santa Barbara County coast due to gusty winds. Critical fire weather conditions were also expected in southeastern California.

Temperatures will soar well into triple digits in the San Joaquin and Sacramento valleys by Thursday. Some areas could reach 113 degrees (45 Celsius), forecasters said.

Interior valleys and mountains of the east and north San Francisco Bay region will also see rising temperatures but onshore flow near the coast should limit heat risks, the weather service said.

