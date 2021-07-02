pandemic

Calif Students Get Second Chance To Get Better Grades

Students who struggled during the pandemic will be able to re-do work and change failing grades

NBC Universal, Inc.

Students who failed classes during the height of the pandemic will now have a second chance at them after Governor Gavin Newsom signed a new law drafted by local leader Lorena Gonzalez.

Assembly Bill 104 expands students' options for "credit recovery," which allows students to make up credits for failed or missed classes. Students who failed at least half of their classes can repeat a grade level.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The law allows high school students to select “pass” or “no pass” marks in lieu of letter grades to keep bad grades from affecting their G-P-A's. Senior can enroll in a fifth year of high school if needed to graduate.

California

fireworks explosion 3 hours ago

ATF Recovers 500-Pound Lid in Backyard, Blocks Away From LA Fireworks Disposal Explosion

Business 11 hours ago

California Highway Patrol Tickets Driver With Apparent SpaceX Starlink Dish Bolted to Car Hood

Assembly member Gonzalez says school budgets will not be negatively affected by the changes because schools will receive state funding based on the attendance of each student enrolled.

This article tagged under:

pandemicdistance learningRory DevineGrades
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us