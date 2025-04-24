California

California now boasts 4th largest economy in the world, Newsom says

By NBC Bay Area staff

California is now the world’s fourth largest economy, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday, citing new data from the International Monetary Fund and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

California surpassed Japan to take the fourth spot in the global rankings, trailing only the U.S., China and Germany, respectively.

"California isn’t just keeping pace with the world — we’re setting the pace," Newsom said in a statement. "Our economy is thriving because we invest in people, prioritize sustainability, and believe in the power of innovation. And, while we celebrate this success, we recognize that our progress is threatened by the reckless tariff policies of the current federal administration. California’s economy powers the nation, and it must be protected."

Citing the International Monetary Fund's 2024 World Economic Outlook data and U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis data, Newsom's office said California’s nominal GDP is up to $4.1 trillion, edging out Japan at $4.02 trillion.

