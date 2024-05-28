California

California's first Adopt-a-Pet Day kicks off Saturday

By Bay City News

Dog and cat
SF SPCA via Bay City News

People across California will be able to adopt a pet for free Saturday during the state's inaugural Adopt-a-Pet Day.

The California Animal Welfare Association (CalAnimals), the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals organized the event, which includes 150 California animal welfare sites where people can go to meet their new furry friends.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The goal is to find homes for 2,024 shelter pets.

"California shelters are facing enormous pressures due to overcrowding conditions, as the number of animals entering shelters is outpacing those leaving," said CalAnimals CEO Jill Tucker. "By increasing adoption demand and encouraging pet-ready families to visit their local shelter first, we can make a change."

According to organizers, recent years have seen a national increase in the number of shelter animals partly due to a shortage of veterinarians, inflation and a lack of pet-friendly housing options.

California Adopt-a-Pet Day locations can be found by visiting caadoptapetday.org.

clear the shelters Sep 13, 2023

Clear The Shelters celebrates 1 million pet adoptions

clear the shelters Apr 30

Watch: East Bay SPCA featured on National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Californiaclear the shelters
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us