California's first Adopt-a-Pet Day kicks off Saturday

People across California will be able to adopt a pet for free Saturday during the state's inaugural Adopt-a-Pet Day.

The California Animal Welfare Association (CalAnimals), the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals organized the event, which includes 150 California animal welfare sites where people can go to meet their new furry friends.

The goal is to find homes for 2,024 shelter pets.

"California shelters are facing enormous pressures due to overcrowding conditions, as the number of animals entering shelters is outpacing those leaving," said CalAnimals CEO Jill Tucker. "By increasing adoption demand and encouraging pet-ready families to visit their local shelter first, we can make a change."

According to organizers, recent years have seen a national increase in the number of shelter animals partly due to a shortage of veterinarians, inflation and a lack of pet-friendly housing options.

California Adopt-a-Pet Day locations can be found by visiting caadoptapetday.org.