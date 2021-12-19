Rob Bonta

AG Rob Bonta Announcing Action Against Corporation for Environmental Violations

By Bay City News

California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday will announce a statewide action against a major corporation for environmental violations, according to a press release issued from Bonta's office Sunday.

Bonta will be joined by Dr. Meredith Williams, the Director of California's department of toxic substances control, and San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar.

The press conference will be streamed live at 11 a.m. on the homepage of the California Department of Justice, at www.oag.ca.gov.

