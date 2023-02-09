California

State to Announce Arrests in Organized Retail Theft Ring Targeting Apple Stores

By NBC Bay Area staff

California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the state's highway patrol on Thursday will announce arrests connected to an organized retail theft ring that was targeting Apple stores.

The announcement is scheduled to be made at 11 a.m. You can watch it in the video player above at that time.

The announcement will also be livestreamed on the California Department of Justice website.

California Dec 29, 2022

Think Those Bags Are Recyclable? California Says Think Again

scam Dec 13, 2022

Attorneys General Announce Support for Crackdown on Text Message Scams, Fraud

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaCrime and Courts
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us