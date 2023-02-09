State to Announce Arrests in Organized Retail Theft Ring Targeting Apple Stores

California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the state's highway patrol on Thursday will announce arrests connected to an organized retail theft ring that was targeting Apple stores.
The announcement is scheduled to be made at 11 a.m. You can watch it in the video player above at that time.
The announcement will also be livestreamed on the California Department of Justice website.
