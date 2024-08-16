Man who survived California bear attack said ‘mama just charged at me'

A man who was attacked by a bear Monday while on a run in California's Tuolumne County opened up about his harrowing experience, telling KCRA-TV "I really didn't want to die."

Quanah Ottaway said he was out for a routine jog when he spotted a bear cub and its mother.

"Then the mama just charged at me," Ottaway told KCRA.

Ottaway said the bear jumped on him and scratched his back before pushing him down into a ravine.

Ottaway said he grabbed a stick and hit the bear in the face, giving him just enough time to get up and run away.

"I sprinted that whole way with her on my tail within like 3 feet," Ottaway told KRCA.

Ottaway said he had one thought the entire time.

"Just hauled as fast as I could," he said. "I was thinking about my kids. Glad I didn't take my kids with me."

Ottoway managed to hop on top of an SUV and scream for help. Neighbors came out to help him, making loud noises and even throwing a log at the bear to scare it off.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The attack left Ottoway with various scratch wounds, including some on a bear tattoo he got years ago.