vaccine

California Doctor Documents Experience Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

By Scott Budman

Jacquelyn Martin | Reuters

A front line doctor in California is documenting her experience getting the COVID-19 vaccine in hopes of helping others understand how important it is to get theirs.

Dr. Vanessa Walker, a pulmonologist at Sutter Roseville Medical Center, considers the vaccine something so important, that she decided to document it in a vlog and adds to it every 12 hours to track the progress.

"I need to try to do something to get the story out there," she said.

She's hosted a public Q&A on Zoom and published a running blog because she's heard from both patients and fellow doctors who are worried about the vaccine.

Local

coronavirus 1 hour ago

California Considers Travel Restrictions to Keep New Mutant COVID-19 Strain Out

Sacred Heart Community Service 3 hours ago

‘They're a Godsend:' People in Need Rely on Sacred Heart During Holidays

However, aside from arm soreness, she feels fine 72 hours after round one of the Pfizer vaccine and is looking forward to round two.

"There's light at the end of the tunnel," she said, "there really truly is."

She said we all need to take this seriously, and part of it is rolling up our sleeves.

"Getting the vaccine, when it all comes down to it, is the biggest act of kindness that you can do," Walker said, "kindness to yourself to make sure you're protected, as well as your community."

This article tagged under:

vaccineCaliforniacoronavirus vaccinerace for a vaccine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us