california drought

Storm Brings Plenty of Water to the Bay Area, Not Enough to Combat Drought

Lexington Reservoir barely moved the needle this week, still at 34.5% of capacity

By Damian Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Bay Area is gearing up for a weekend of constant rainfall and with the Friday storm, the ground is getting the saturation it needs. 

But experts warn this is still not nearly enough to get us over the hump, especially after they just announced it can’t help.

Crews spent the day cleaning up Friday and the good news is that rain totals were significant for the Bay Area, the bad news is that, “Unfortunately, the drought is not over. Although we welcome the precipitation, much more is needed,” said Aaron Baker of Valley Water. 

Lexington Reservoir barely moved the needle this week, still at 34.5% of capacity.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Valley Water is asking everyone to continue conserving -- using 15% less water than you did last year.

But with perhaps a fourth consecutive drought year looming, no one is ruling out an increase to those conservation numbers.

A hard ask for the Hadley’s, but they say they’ll do what it takes.

Local

Steph Curry 30 mins ago

Steph and Ayesha Curry Sell Atherton Home for $31M

Richmond City Council 2 hours ago

Richmond City Council Race Ends in a Tie, Drawing to Decide Winner

“Our lawns are gone. I have a few trees dying,” said Cindy Hardley, of San Jose. “And I shifted my shower out one day. Well, sure I can probably find something else.”

And on Friday, a real gut punch from the state.

The California Department of Water Resources is only allocating 5% of requested supplies of imported water across the state. The normal amount is around 70%.

Meaning local agencies will have to scramble to find other water sources. Half of Santa Clara County’s water supply is imported, so now, Valley Water is dipping into emergency reserves.

“We’ve also been pulling water back from our ground water bank that we have down in various areas, to bring water back in emergency times,” said Baker.

Valley Water says every raindrop counts, so the agency is looking forward to the weekend storms, hoping the rain gods come through this winter.

This article tagged under:

california droughtCaliforniadrought
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us