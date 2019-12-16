Covered California

California Extends Deadline to Purchase Health Insurance

By Associated Press

Getty Images

Californians have a little more time to purchase health insurance plans that take effect with the new year.

Sunday was the original deadline to purchase insurance plans from Covered California that take effect Jan. 1. But state officials announced Monday that they have extended the deadline through Friday.

Covered California Executive Director Peter Lee said officials extended the deadline after seeing a strong surge in enrollment last week.

California

Tool Box Killers 3 hours ago

California Killer Lawrence Bittaker Dies in Prison at 79

Medicaid 3 hours ago

Probe: Medicaid Funds Still Go to Suspect Senior Care Homes

Covered California is the state's health insurance marketplace. Some people who purchase plans through Covered California are eligible to get help paying their monthly premiums.

Next year, California has increased the amount of subsidies available for some people. Plus, the state will begin taxing people who don't have health insurance. Together, state officials said those two things have driven a 16% increase in new enrollments through Covered California.

The final deadline to purchase health insurance through Covered California is Jan. 31. Plans purchased after Friday's deadline won't take effect until Feb. 1.

This article tagged under:

Covered CaliforniaCaliforniahealth insurance
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us